'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: On Victor Coming Clean, Brady's Jealousy, and Gabi's Decision

Set in the town of Salem, "Day of Our Lives" has seen a lot of drama, mystery, and romance in the long time that it has been airing on NBC. This week, families will get into conflict and love triangles will be challenged as spoilers reveal that there will be more than one confession. The long-running soap will kick off with a tense atmosphere, which will likely set the tone for the rest of the episodes beginning on Aug. 7.

According to reports, the first episode of "Days of Our Lives" will see through Brady (Eric Martsolf) interrogating Victor (John Aniston) about his suspicions. Unable to hold out and keep tight-lipped about his decisions, Victor will finally come clean as he tells Brady that he arranged for Xander (Paul Telfer) to come back from Greece in order to carry out the murder of Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). Of course, Brady would be outraged at his grandfather's actions and will go on a long tirade about how Sonny (Freddie Smith) has been suffering.

Meanwhile, spoilers also reveal that Brady might not want to get on the high horse too soon as later episodes feature him getting the wrong idea about Nicole's (Arianne Zucker) relationship with Eric (Greg Vaughan). He breaks into his room only to find that the picture that the two took together was an innocent photo shoot. However, his jealousy has reached higher levels, and when he finds something that could connect his brother to the murder of Deimos, it is possible that he would go to the police and surrender the evidence.

At the same time that all of this is going down, Abigail's (Marci Miller) condition has pushed Gabi (Camila Banus) to make a decision about her relationship with Chad (Billy Flynn). It has been made clear to her that he will not love anyone else and she will finally end the relationship.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays at 1 p.m. EDT on NBC.