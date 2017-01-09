'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers News 2017: Search for Stefano in Prague Continues as Show Reaches 13,000 Episodes

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

One of the longest-running daytime soap operas in U.S. television history reaches 13,000 episodes this week and will feature the characters' continuing search for the show's villain, Stefano DiMera (the late Joseph Mascolo), in Prague.

Facebook/daysofourlivesDays of Our Lives on NBC

The 13,000th episode of "Days of Our Lives" will be on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

According to spoilers available online, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) will be seen arriving in Prague on the Jan. 9 episode.

It can be recalled that the group's goal in Prague is to find Stefano and prove to everyone else that he is alive. Early last year in the show, Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso) got into a tensed confrontation with Stefano. Unable to control his temper, Hope ended up shooting him and tried to cover up the crime with Rafe's help.

However, Stefano's son, Andre (Thaao Penghlis), has gotten his hands on a voice tape recording where Hope can be heard admitting that she shot Stefano. Hope was convicted of killing Stefano and has been in prison since. But after some time, Rafe got some news that Stefano was seen in Prague, which he told Hope last week.

Rafe's group convinced Marlena to join them in Prague in the hopes that she can be bait in finding Stefano and prove that he's alive to get Hope out of prison.

On the other hand, the show will celebrate its 13,000th episode with another returning character. Spoilers are also clear that Marlena gets "to see a familiar face." That familiar face belongs to no less than Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley).

Back in July 2016, executive producer Ken Corday revealed that Anna will be back in the show but did not mention any specifics. In an exclusive interview with Glamour magazine, he said, "There are more surprise returns from the past to come. Leann Hunley (Anna) will be back in Salem [as well]."

"Days of Our Lives" airs Monday through Friday at 1 p.m. EST on NBC.