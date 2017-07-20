'Days of our Lives' Spoilers This Week: Trouble Arises Between Kate and Andre

nbc.com Things seem to be heating up for Kate and Andre in an episode of "Days of our Lives" for the July 17-21 schedule.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Andre (Thaao Penghlis) will once again find themselves in the middle of another heated argument in the upcoming episode of "Days of our Lives."

After the Roberts family matriarch reportedly discovered that Chad (Billy Flynn) has an idea about the identity of the person who hacked the company, Kate decided that she will make the perpetrator pay for the crime. Yet since Chad wants to protect Abigail (Marci Miller), Kate blamed Abigail's husband Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) and wanted to punish Abigail immediately.

According to reports, Andre will naturally take Chad's side. This will cause another conflict between him and Kate, and their argument will reportedly escalate into something worse.

Meanwhile, another spoiler claims that Abigail will ask her former brother-in-law Andre for help. The spoiler claims that Abigail will suspect that her husband is doing something against the law, yet she has no idea what Dario is really up to.

This is why Abigail will work with Andre and Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) to get into the bottom of things. It will also reportedly cause Abigail to confront his illegal activities.

But it seems like Dario has something up his sleeves to keep his wife from revealing his illegal activities to the proper authorities. Reports claim that Dario will present a photograph of Chad while standing over Deimos Kiriakis' (Vincent Irizarry) dead body. The former will reportedly use the information to stop Abigail from talking to the police since he knows that she still loves Chad.

Other reports also reveal that Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will once again return to Salem in the future installments of "Days of Our Lives" this fall. This could mean that Sami will plot to avenge against those who kept Will away from his family for a long time.

NBC airs new episodes of "Days of Our Lives" on weekdays at 1 p.m. EDT.