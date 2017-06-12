'Days of Our Lives' June 12-16 Spoilers: Nicole Faces Judgment; Gabi and Chad Make Love

An exciting week lies ahead for viewers of NBC's daytime soap opera series "Days of Our Lives."

(Photo: Facebook/daysofourlives)A promotional photo of NBC’s daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

Spoilers for this week's episodes — from Monday, June 12, to Friday, June 16 — reveal that Nicole's (Arianne Zucker) fate will finally be decided, and extreme measures will be coming Paul's (Christopher Sean) way. Viewers will also get to see Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) urging Abigail (Marci Miller) to get a divorce. On the same day, Gabi (Camila Banus) and Chad (Billy Flynn) both turn passionate while on a mysterious island.

On Monday, June 12, Nicole will be lashing out at Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) for his alleged ties to Xander (Paul Telfer) in kidnapping her and Holly as well as nearly killing Brady (Eric Martsolf). In masterminding Xander's actions, he put Holly's life in danger. She also told him that if that if it weren't for him, she would still be with her daughter and she would not have resorted to kidnapping her own daughter from Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

The Tuesday (June 13) episode of "Days of Our Lives" will be focusing on the outcome of Nicole's case in which she could face serious jail time for kidnapping Holly. However, after having a talk with Eric (Greg Vaughan), Chloe will decide to speak on Nicole's behalf and to defend the woman's actions before the judge. Because of this, Nicole will receive a lighter sentence of doing community service.

Everyone will be fearing for their lives on Wednesday, June 14, with Paul suffering from jungle fever. At one point in the upcoming episode, JJ (Casey Moss) will warn Sonny (Freddie Smith) that they might have to resort to force in order to bring Paul down. This episode will also mark the debut of actress Morgan Fairchild as Anjelica Deveraux.

Steve will learn on Thursday, June 15, that Anjelica plans to make her enemy, Adrienne (Judi Evans), pay. Meanwhile, on the island, Paul will be holding Sonny hostage, putting a knife against his throat.

Spoilers for Friday, June 16, reveal that Gabi and Chad, believing that no one will come to their rescue, will finally allow themselves to console each other. Choosing to savor every moment they have left, the two will end up sleeping together. All the while, Dario will be urging Abigail to end her marriage with Chad.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.