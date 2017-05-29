'Days of Our Lives' Week of May 29-June 2 Spoilers: Trouble Looms Ahead for Deimos and Nicole

Fans are in for a shock as secrets get uncovered in this week's episodes (May 29-June 2) of NBC's daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives."

(Photo: Facebook/daysofourlives)A promotional photo of NBC’s daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

According to Blasting News, this week's dose of soap opera drama will not begin until Tuesday, May 30. The NBC series will be preempted on Monday, May 29, in honor of Memorial Day. Nevertheless, viewers will get to see plenty of action for this week's episodes, with several of Salem's citizens finding themselves in some serious trouble.

Spoilers tease that Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) will explode about Justin's (Wally Kurth) updates. They will discover that Sonny (Freddie Smith) is being backed by Victor (John Aniston) as the new CEO of Titan. This means Deimos will no longer get to stay at the mansion anymore or use any of Titan's financial resources.

Meanwhile, John (Drake Hogestyn) will be lashing out at Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) this week, holding her partially responsible for Brady's (Eric Martsolf) injuries even if it was Xander (Paul Telfer) who ultimately pulled the trigger.

Elsewhere, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) will be disguising themselves as part of their latest ploy, so that she could sneak into the hospital and spend time with Brady. At some point this week, however, Eric and Nicole will be arrested and they will find themselves in some hot water.

Other spoilers hint that JJ (Casey Moss) and Lani (Sal Stowers) will be making a stunning discovery in this week's installment of "Days of Our Lives." On the other hand, Gabi (Camila Banus) and Chad (Billy Flynn) will get even closer, and they will end up sharing a kiss.

Back in Salem, Abigail (Marci Miller) will feel a bit overwhelmed because of her upcoming marriage to Dario (Jordi Vilasuso). Jade (Gabrielle Haugh) will be scheming, only this time, her plots are well intentioned. Steve (Stephen Nichols) will also be busy this week, checking into a new threat suddenly emerging against Adrienne (Judi Evans).

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.