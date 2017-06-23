'Daytime Divas' News: Maxine Attempts to Take Down Former Assistant

When VH1's satirical comedy drama returns with an all-new episode, Maxine Robinson (Vanessa Williams) will do what it takes to take down Anna Crouse's (Kristen Johnson) book.

As revealed in the synopsis of episode 4 of season 1, titled "Shut It Down," Maxine will try to bring down Anna's upcoming book, which is expected to reveal everything about her.

To recap the preceding episode, Anna used to serve as Maxine's assistant on "The Lunch Hour." The latter eventually promoted her to associate producer. While the former had bigger plans, which include appearing on camera, Maxine was not so supportive of it, as she found her former assistant "uncouth."

When they parted ways, eight years ago, Maxine helped Anna find a new path — reporting. And although the talk show host believes that their relationship used to be great, she is not too confident about what Anna's book might say about her, especially about her marriage and their disastrous business endeavors.

It seems like Maxine is not the only daytime diva with a problematic marriage. Recently, actress Fiona Gubelmann shared details about her character Heather and the eccentric practice she does with husband Brad (Rich McDonald).

"It's something Heather initially believes is right for her and her husband," Gubelmann shared. "But it's something that over time you see her starting to her question and not necessarily be on board with anymore."

The actress is referring to Heather and her husband Brad's practice involving routine spanks or "paddles," and although it is consensual, it is sometimes confusing for Heather.

"Daytime Divas" follows the daily drama that occurs in the lives of "The Lunch Hour" talk hosts Maxine, Mo (Tichina Arnold), Heather (Fiona Gubelmann), Kibby (Chloe Bridges), and Nina (Camille Guaty).

"Daytime Divas" season 1 episode 4, titled "Shut It Down," airs on Monday, June 26, at 10 p.m. EDT on VH1.