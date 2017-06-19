'Daytime Divas' News, Spoilers: No Rivalry Beyond the Cameras for Series Leads; Maxine's Old Friend to Cause Trouble?

Maxine (Vanessa Williams) and Mo (Tichina Arnold) may always appear to be at each other's throat on VH1's new scripted comedy-drama series "Daytime Divas." But as soon as the cameras stop rolling, real-life friendship steps back in.

Facebook/DaytimeDivasA screenshot from the next episode of "Daytime Divas" featuring Mo Evans (Tichina Arnold), Kelly Osbourne, and Maxine Robinson (Vanessa Williams).

In an interview with Access Hollywood Live, actress Arnold shared how working with Williams was like, even calling her co-star a "sweetheart" who's "well-rounded" and "grounded" and with whom she could share the joys and struggles of motherhood. She also said that working with people with whom she got along well with has made the experience of doing the show "fun" and "great."

"Daytime Divas" is based on the fictional novel of former "The View" co-host Star Jones about the goings-on at the backstage of a long-running, popular ladies' talk show where the co-hosts' ruthless ambitions and guarded secrets led to either some backstabbing drama or an unexpected shot of true sisterhood.

When asked which co-host would best represent her character Mo, had she been on "The View," Arnold replied, "She's the Joy Behar, mixed with a little Whoopi, mixed with a little me." She further added that like Rosie O'Donnell, Mo is the one who brings humor to the table. And although she may at first seem to be highly ambitious and deviously driven, there are a lot of "underlayers to her" that will gradually be revealed as the series progresses.

And speaking of revelations, the upcoming third episode titled "Blind Items" features the return of Maxine's old friend, Anna (Kristen Johnston), who seems to have a bone to pick with her and is downright determined to expose, not just hers, but her fellow co-hosts' secrets as well.

And as if this is not stressful enough, British singer-songwriter Kelly Osbourne drops by "The Lunch Hour" for a special appearance and inadvertently gives Mo a chance to steal lead host Maxine's thunder as shown in the official trailer. In it, Osbourne shares on National TV that her mother used to have a tablecloth that looks exactly like Maxine's dress.

On the other hand, star-crossed lovers Shawn (McKinley Freeman) and Nina (Camille Guaty) may be keeping the latter's pregnancy a secret, but Nina's husband, Andrew (Ness Bautista), will surprise his wife with a secret of his own.

"Daytime Divas" season 1 episode 3 airs on Monday, June 19, at 10 p.m. EDT on VH1.