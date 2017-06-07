'Daytime Divas' Season 1 Episode 2 Spoilers: More Power Struggles to Be Expected on VH1's Newest Scripted Series

VH1's new scripted show, "Daytime Divas," is a satirical comedy-drama series that depicts everything that goes into creating a successful daytime television talk show. This involves the behind-the-scenes struggles and confrontations that are a far cry from the great friendship the co-hosts may be showing on screen.

Facebook/DaytimeDivasPromotional banner for VH1’s new satirical comedy-drama series “Daytime Divas” featuring Vanessa Williams as Maxine Robinson, creator and lead host of the fictional daytime television show “The Lunch Hour.”

The series is helmed by Vanessa Williams, who plays Maxine, the creator of the fictional daytime television talk show, "The Lunch Hour." She also serves as the main host of the show, and when she was incapacitated by a routine facelift that rendered her in a coma for a few days, her co-hosts wasted no time at all to fight over her chair.

There is currently no official details about the upcoming second episode, but it's clear from the first episode that there will be more power struggles happening in future as the co-hosts' differing personalities, motivations, and ambitions put them on different ends of the spectrum.

Personal, as well as family dramas, will also be something to look forward to more of Maxine and her co-hosts' lives are revealed. It is interesting to note that some of these divas' lives are somehow interconnected, like the fact that Nina (Camille Guaty) is currently cheating on her husband with Maxine's son, Shawn (McKinley Freeman), who also happens to be the daytime show's executive producer.

How will this relationship eventually into the series' dynamics? Will Shawn ultimately be Nina's ticket to finally taking over as the main host of "The Lunch Hour," or will this very secret lead her towards her downfall?

The other co-hosts, Mo (Tichina Arnod) and Kibby (Chloe Bridges) are also as equally competent as the two, and they are also dealing with their own personal issues that may or may not eventually affect their hosting jobs.

"The Lunch Hour" season 1 episode 2 airs on Monday, June 12, at 10 p.m. ET on VH1. In the featurette below, the cast members talk about how they define the term "diva."