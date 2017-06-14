'Daytime Divas' Season 1 Episode 3 Spoilers: More Catfights and Exposed Secrets Expected in 'Blind Items'

The battle for the left chair continues in VH1's scripted comedy-drama series "Daytime Divas." How much longer can Maxine (Vanessa Williams) possibly defend her throne when her co-hosts continuously try to steal it from under her nose?

YouTube/VH1A screenshot of Vanessa Williams as Maxine Robinson on VH1’s scripted comedy-drama series “Daytime Divas.”

In the first previous episode of VH1's new television series, Maxine has pretty much established herself as the head diva of the daytime talk show "The Lunch Hour," which she has created and is now co-hosting with four equally ambitious women, each with an agenda of their own.

But while Kibby (Chole Bridges) seems to be leaning on Maxine's good side, Mo (Tichina Arnold) is still hard pressed on eventually taking over Maxine's role, no matter what the cost. And in the third episode titled "Blind Items," the feisty co-host will take yet another stab at trying to steal Maxine's thunder following a disastrous guest appearance by British singer Kelly Osbourne.

It doesn't help their situation when Anna (Kristen Johnston), Maxine's former assistant, makes her return known as she continues to gather information about Maxine and her co-hosts with the intention of exposing their secrets.

Speaking of secrets, Nina (Camille Guaty), who has been having an affair with Maxine's son, Shawn (McKinley Freeman), will find out that her own husband, Andrew (Ness Bautista), has been keeping a secret of his own.

When asked what her own definition of a diva is, actress Williams told The Canadian Press, "My view of a diva, just as a performer, is somebody who gives a brilliant performance and is so amazing that you leap to your feet and you're clapping, 'Brava, diva.'"

She also said that acting like "an egomaniac or a brat" takes the meaning out of the word itself.

Williams also shared that she's in a familiar place since she has co-hosted many different shows in real life.

"I've had Barbara Walters sitting next to me and Joy Behar on the other side in the makeup chair going over what the hot topics were, so that's the lucky part — I know this world," Williams said.

"Daytime Divas" season 1 episode 3 will air on Monday, June 19, at 10 p.m. ET on VH1.