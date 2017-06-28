'Daytime Divas' Season 1 Episode 5 Spoilers: Maxine Helps Clean Up Nina and Shawn's Mess; La La Anthony to Guest Star

Nina (Camille Guaty) and Shawn's (McKinley Freeman) secret is out and a new co-host comes in on the next episode of VH1's scripted comedy drama series "Daytime Divas."

After succeeding on showing Anna (Kristen Johnston) who's boss, "The Lunch Hour" showrunner and main host Maxine (Vanessa Williams) surprisingly agreed to Anna's request to make her a co-host at the expense of taking out guest co-host and lifestyle guru Portia (Tasha Smith).

Could Maxine's agreement only be about keeping Anna's tell-all book from getting published, or does the scheming diva plan on getting back at her former personal assistant (PA) some more? Will Anna really be giving up on publishing a tell-all book about Maxine, or could becoming a co-host be her way of gathering more juicy intel on her archenemy?

On the other hand, Nina and Shawn's secret relationship was also inadvertently revealed in the previous episode, thus forcing Maxine to hire PR powerhouse Isabel (La La Anthony) to handle the two's scandalous affair, which has, by now, made it to all the major gossip tabloids.

Nina has been labeled a cheater, which is further complicated by the fact that she's engaged to high profile politician Andrew (Ness Bautista) but is now carrying Shawn's child. Isabel believes that the show can avoid bad press if Nina addresses the affair head on, thus giving Maxine to turn the matter into a larger discussion about gender politics.

But while Nina seems to be on board with this plan, Shawn's reluctance to accept it further upsets his mother, Maxine, who tells him that if they've only confided in her sooner, they would've been able to prevent something like this from happening. Fans can watch the sneak peek released by the network below.

Moreover, former "The Lunch Hour" co-host, Mo (Tichina Arnold), whom Maxine has previously fired after she was caught on camera hooking up with PA Leon (Niko Pepaj) on Maxine's office table, has yet to make her move against her former boss. But will she only be aiming at getting her co-hosting job back, or will she be scheming on taking Maxine down from her throne for good?

"Daytime Divas" season 1 episode 5 titled "Baby Daddy Drama" airs on Monday, July 3, at 10 p.m. EDT on VH1.