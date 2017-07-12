'Daytime Divas' Season 1 Episode 7 Spoilers: Maxine Deals with William's Mother; Janet Mock Guest Stars

Facebook/DaytimeDivas Accomplished transgender activist and author Janet Mock is the next guest co-host on VH1’s drama-comedy series “Daytime Divas.”

The search for the new "The Lunch Hour" co-host continues on the next episode of VH1's scripted drama-comedy series, "Daytime Divas." And things may get even more complicated when William's mother drops by the set.

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Truth's a Mutha," Maxine (Vanessa Willams) will be dropping a bombshell on air as result of a particular spectator dropping by the set of the daytime talk show, "The Lunch Hour."

The popular talk show host and William (Norm Lewis), the doorman at her hotel with whom she's been having a secret affair, has only just reconciled. There is also the matter with a certain Det. Stagliano (Jason Davis) from the New York Police Department (NYPD) suddenly showing interest in the death of Maxine's husband.

Then, William's mother decides to drop by and even visits the set of Maxine's show.

How well does Maxine know William's mother? How much does William's mother know about what's been going on between her son and Maxine? Could the bombshell that Maxine is about to drop on-air be about her secret relationship with the hotel doorman who's been with her through thick and thin since her husband's death? Also, what are the two of them hiding about that unfortunate night?

Meanwhile, a sneak peek released by VH1 also reveals that next guest co-host on "The Lunch Hour" is going to be the transgender activist and author, Janet Mock. Although Maxine initially thought that the idea may not sit well with the religious and conservative Heather (Fiona Gubelmann), it seems that she couldn't have been more wrong.

In the sneak peek, Heather looks mesmerized by Janet and even seems to have become fast friends with their guest. However, her co-hosts Nina (Camille Guaty) and Kibby (Chloe Bridges) quickly grow suspicious of her intentions.

The preview shown at the end of the episode also teases a scene wherein Nina and Shawn (McKinley Freeman) are caught in a custody battle over their unborn baby.

As a result of Nina admitting that she won her Pulitzer with a story she wrote out of a dead man's draft, the couple has been struggling with trust issues. The previous episode finally saw the two of them breaking up.

But with an obsessed fan confronting Nina in the next episode, will the award-winning journalist finally reveal the truth behind her hard-hitting story? And will this be enough to get Shawn back?

"Daytime Divas" season 1 episode 7 titled "Truth's a Mutha" airs on Monday, July 17 at 10 p.m. EDT on VH1.