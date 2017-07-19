'Daytime Divas' Season 1 Episode 8 Spoilers: Rivalry Heats Up at Annual DTA; Tichina Arnold, Star Jones to Guest Star

Facebook/DaytimeDivas Promotional image for Mo Evans (Tichina Arnold) from VH1’s scripted comedy-drama series “Daytime Divas.”

Mo (Tichina Arnold), the brassy former "The Lunch Hour" host, is back with a vengeance on the next episode of VH1's comedy-drama series, "Daytime Divas."

In the upcoming episode titled "And the Loser Is...," everybody's heading to the annual Daytime Television Awards (DTA), and according to the official synopsis, everybody also has their own personal drama to contend with.

First off, there's Mo, Maxine's (Vanessa Williams) former co-host and brazen rival for the left chair. It can be recalled that Mo was fired after Maxine saw her getting intimate with the personal assistant, Leon (Niko Pepaj), through a surveillance video.

But it seems that Mo has already moved on and is now about to make a triumphant return, much to Maxine's chagrin. The dismissed Lunch Hour lady is now a host on the rival show, "Morning Talk," and she can hardly wait to rub this truth to Maxine's face.

She also even claims that she's been "killing it" there while Maxine has been having trouble finding a replacement for her.

In a sneak peek for the episode released by VH1, Maxine quips that she has not been watching what she deems to be an imitation of her own show. She also sarcastically adds that they have just bought a new fern in place of Mo.

This is just a taste of all the drama that's about to go down at the upcoming major event. On top of this, fans are also looking forward to the ramifications of what went on in the previous episode.

As it was, Maxine has finally made his relationship with her doorman, William (Norm Lewis), public. But is William himself ready to face the resulting media frenzy? Also, now that they're official in the public eye, will Maxine be bringing William to the DTA as her date?

On the other hand, Kibby (Chloe Bridges) will have an awkward run-in with her former TV dad, Vance (Rob Estes), with whom she clearly has some unresolved issues. The trailer shown at the end of the previous episode also teased yet another awkward encounter between Heather (Fiona Gubelmann) and her estranged husband, Brad (Rich McDonald).

Lastly, Nina is also in for her own awkward encounter with Star Jones herself. Jones, one of the original co-hosts of "The View," wrote the 2011 novel "Satan's Sisters," from which this show is based.

"Daytime Divas" season 1 episode 8 airs on Monday, July 24, at 10 p.m. EDT on VH1.