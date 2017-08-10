'Daytime Divas' Season 2 Renewal News: Showrunners Still Waiting for Confirmation, Hope to Resolve Ramona's Theft in Possible Future Episodes

Facebook/DaytimeDivas Promotional banner for VH1’s new satirical comedy-drama series “Daytime Divas”

The first season of VH1's satirical comedy-drama series, "Daytime Divas," may have revealed the truth behind Ted's (Rick Hearst) death, but things have only gotten more complicated from there. How will Maxine's (Vanessa Williams) sacrifice affect the narrative of a possible second season?

The series has not yet received an official renewal, but the people behind it are hoping for an announcement soon. A recent TV Line interview with Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini revealed that the showrunners have not yet heard from the network regarding a renewal. But since the show has gained a decent following, Chessler and Alberghini are still hoping for the best.

Maxine may have chosen to take the fall for her son's drunken crime, but now that Shawn (McKinley Freeman) has just found out the truth for himself, how will their mother–son relationship change?

In the aforementioned interview, showrunner Alberghini revealed that should a second season be confirmed, it will continue exploring the complexities of Maxine and Shawn's relationship.

"What othersecrets do they have? What else has one covered up for the other? Mother-son relationships can be just as complicated as mother-daughter relationships, so we'd like to explore that more," Alberghini said.

Fans can recall that the season 1 has finally confirmed what most fans have already known since day one: that Shawn was the one who killed Ted in rage. However, the guy previously knew nothing about this crime because he was drunk when he did it, thus making it easier for Maxine to protect him from the truth.

Then, the finale cliffhanger came, during which Shawn found and listened to an audio recording taken on that fateful night. He knows the truth now, and he is not really one to just sit on it while his mother goes to prison.

Additionally, there is a minor unresolved issue that has been left hanging in the air. Ramona (Sarah Mack), one of the PA's, has been stealing things from the studio and auctioning them off online. When asked if she would ever be found out, Alberghini said that they're saving this particular storyline for season 2.

The full 10-episode first season of "Daytime Divas" is available to watch on VH1's site.