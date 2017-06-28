DC Extended Universe Reddit And 4Chan Leaks: Trustworthy Sources or Unfounded Speculations?

The DC Extended Universe Reddit community has been a consistent source of DC movie rumors, and the followers and fans of the subreddit page know enough to take these leaks and news with a grain of salt. Online sites, however, has begun to pick up these unconfirmed reports as a source of news.

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial"Justice League," set to arrive in cinemas on Nov. 17, 2017, featured in this promo image in the Justice League Movie Facebook page.

The way that online sites nowadays pick up these rumors as news scoops is "getting out of hand," according to Inquisitr. The Reddit subgroup offers little help in the way of verifying if a poster is from a reputable source. Nevertheless, online sites still continue to point to the DCEU Reddit group as a news source.

A recent example is the slew of rumors about the upcoming "Justice League" movie, which has been speculated to have Superman in a black suit. The rumor possibly came out following Henry Cavill's post on Instagram, which showed a close-up of what could be a textured part of a costume.

Umberto Gonzales of "Heroic Hollywood" has been doing his part in debunking the rumors in his social media account. In some of his latest posts, he points out how news of a black Superman costume for "Justice League" has no basis.

Online sites pointing to the DCEU Reddit and 4Chan communities as news sources is a practice that Gonzales says is driven by the purpose of gathering page views, or "clicks," regardless of the validity of the news source.

He noted how the DCEU news posts are being used by online sites as "clickbait," and has caused many fans to come to him for confirmation. "Because when other outlets post them for the easy clicks, my text, Facebook, & twitter messages explode asking if it's true," Gonzales explained.

News sites have referenced the "leaks" posts as sources, including otherwise reputable outlets like Gizmodo or ComicBook.com. Readers, meanwhile, are cautioned to question the claims of the rumors from the DCEU Reddit community.