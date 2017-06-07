DC Movies News: What's Next After 'Wonder Woman'? 'Justice League' Heads Long List of New Films Coming

It's been a big week for DC superheroes as "Wonder Woman" came out on top after its release last weekend as a commercial and critical success, hinting of good things to come for the franchise. Warner Bros. will be looking to capitalize on the success of "Wonder Woman" in their follow up movies set in the DC Extended Universe.

Facebook/WonderWomanfilmA promo image of DC Films' "Wonder Woman," showing favorable reviews, used as the cover photo on the movie's official Facebook page.

"Justice League" is expected to premiere in theaters later this year, right before the holiday season, on Nov. 17. The lineup of characters is headed by Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) as they travel the world, recruiting a few more pieces for the superhero team, according to the International Business Times.

The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) will round up the rest of the new Justice League as they to try to eliminate the threat of Steppenwolf.

Zack Snyder, fresh from "Man of Steel" and "Batman vs. Superman," initially directed "Justice League. The unfortunate death of Snyder's daughter, however, led the production team to turn over the rest of the work to Joss Whedon of "The Avengers" to finish the rest of the scenes, according to Heavy.

"Aquaman" will premiere in time for Christmas next year, on Dec. 21, 2018, following up on "Justice League." This movie will be the first solo outing for Aquaman, as the story explores his destiny as the heir to the throne of Atlantis.

Jason Momoa will be joined by Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna, and Amber Heard as Mera, who will be Aquaman's love interest. Horror movie director James Wan will be at the helm of this movie.

The details about "Shazam!," which is set to be released on April 5, 2019, will come in time for spring that year as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes his first DC movie debut as Black Adam.

As to who will play the main role of the movie, that still remains a question as Johnson, who heads the production, has yet to comment on the casting for "Shazam!"