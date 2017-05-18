DC Sets June 3 as 'Wonder Woman Day;' Gal Gadot-Starrer to Have a Sequel, Reports Claim

The first weekend of June will be a Wonder Woman weekend with the first-ever solo live-action movie of the DC female superhero arriving in theaters on June 2 and DC declaring the following day, June 3, as "Wonder Woman Day."

However, this event in honor of the fictional Amazonian warrior princess may not be the last as it is alleged that the upcoming "Wonder Woman" movie will have a sequel, which, if turns out to be true, may result in another "Wonder Woman Day" when it arrives.

After a long wait, the most famous female superhero, Wonder Woman, is finally arriving to the big screen with her origin story and adventures with Gal Gadot breathing life to the character. While many are anticipating its arrival, the "Wonder Woman" movie is not the only thing that the avid fans of the superhero character can look forward to as, a day after the release of the movie, DC is holding a "Wonder Woman Day" to celebrate the character.

It has been learned that "Wonder Woman Day" is the culminating activity of the year-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of the character's first appearance. To the uninitiated, Wonder Woman made her debut appearance in the comic book back in 1941, specifically in All-Star Comics issue No. 8. In 1942, the character was given her own comic book title.

With DC Entertainment making June 3 this year as "Wonder Woman Day," more than 2,000 comic book stores, bookstores, and libraries are expected to take part in the celebration in honor of the beloved superhero character. Apart from DC's partnership with Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Walmart, Costco, and Amazon, which will offer exclusive in-store and digital promotions, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Warner Bros. Consumer Products will also grace the event.

Meanwhile, rumors about "Wonder Woman" having a sequel are becoming louder and louder even before the movie is able to prove its box-office worth. According to reports, it was no less than Zack Snyder who confirmed that DC and Warner Bros. intend to make "Wonder Woman 2," although it is not expected to arrive before Joss Whedon's "Batgirl" as revealed by Deborah Snyder during the red carpet screening of "Wonder Woman" in China earlier this week.

