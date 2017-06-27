DCEU Latest Casting News: Will Drake Bell Play Robin in the 'Justice League' Universe?

Could ex-Nickelodeon star Drake Bell be joining the DC Extended Universe (DCEU)? Over the weekend, the actor teased his followers on Twitter about appearing in a DC production and some quickly assumed he could be playing Batman's sidekick Robin in "Justice League" or in the solo movie, "The Batman," with Ben Affleck.

Pixabay/ErikaWittlieb Robin in the DC Comics might finally be represented in the DCEU films.

But Bell is not yet done with the tease as he's still giving hints about a potential role. His followers have been trying hard to decrypt his Twitter posts, which mostly contain images that have some connection to the particular DC character.

In the DC comic series, Robin the Boy Wonder is not only known as Batman's sidekick. He's also the crime fighter Nightwing, and Dick Grayson is his alter ego. In February, Warner Bros. announced a solo movie based on the character. Could this be the DC project Bell is alluding to? Is he heading "Nightwing" for the DCEU?

But Nightwing also appears in "Teen Titans" and Warner Bros. has a "Young Justice" show based on the "Teen Titans" that's currently in the works. This production, however, will go straight to a digital platform and won't air on TV. Could Bell be lending his voice to the character?

Bell is no stranger to working as a voice actor for a superhero show. From 2012 to 2017, he provided the voice for Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the cartoon series "Ultimate Spider-Man" on Disney XD.

Meanwhile, there's also another DC show where he could appear as Robin or Nightwing. Fox's "Gotham" has been introducing more and more characters from the Batman mythology. DC's universe is also thriving on many shows on The CW with "Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl" and "Legends of Tomorrow." Could Bell have a guest appearance as Robin in one of these series? Fans will have to wait for the official announcement from Bell himself or Warner Bros.