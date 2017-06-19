DCEU Supergirl, Brainiac in 'Man of Steel 2' Rumors Debunked; What's the Real Score?

On the heels of the box-office success of "Wonder Woman," rumors surfaced that DCEU will finally introduce Supergirl to the big screen via "Man of Steel 2," which stars Henry Cavill. Another character, Brainiac, will reportedly also be introduced in the same movie as the villain. The rumors, however, were quickly debunked just as the news started picking up steam.

The Wrap's Umberto Gonzales debunked the rumors regarding Supergirl and Brainiac's appearance in "Man of Steel 2." In a post on Twitter, the entertainment journalist said everything else discussed in a thread in the forum 4chan is not true.

Gonzales also debunked a previous rumor allegedly saying Robert Zemeckis will direct "The Flash" with Ezra Miller. Warner Bros. has not yet confirmed who will helm the DCEU film following the departure of Seth Grahame-Smith and Rick Famuyiwa.

That Ridiculous 4chan story about Supergirl in MOS 2 is NOT TRUE! So is everything else in this thread. RT pic.twitter.com/VxRjBwucFs — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) June 19, 2017

This wasn't the first time rumors regarding Supergirl and Brainiac's introduction to DCEU found their way online. The same stories also cropped up in August 2016 and cited "Man of Steel 2" will be coming to theaters in November 2019. Warner Bros. did not confirm these reports then as it has kept mum about the reports.

While the possibility of Supergirl getting a film version iteration isn't far-fetched, given Warner Bros. owns the film rights to DC characters and female superheroes are in demand these days, the studio has not signified its intent to develop a movie based on her so far. Supergirl, however, is on TV via The CW show, which stars Melissa Benoist. But DCEU on film is different from the stories and timeline on television.

Meanwhile, up next on the big screen from DCEU and Warner Bros. is the first part of the movie "Justice League" with Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman). The film will debut on Nov. 17.