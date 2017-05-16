'Dead by Daylight' DLC News: 'Spark of Madness' Adds Killer Doctor and E-Sports Gamer Survivor

The newest "Spark of Madness" downloadable content pack for the asymmetrical survival horror video game "Dead by Daylight" has added a new killer character called The Doctor and a new survivor named Feng Min.

SteamPromotional gameplay still for "Dead by Daylight."

Aside from The Doctor and Feng Min, "Spark of Madness" brings other content such as a new campaign map related to the story of the new characters.

The Doctor

The Doctor, the seventh Killer to be introduced in the game, used to be a medical research personnel and was then known as Herman Carter. He was recruited by the government to work on a top secret black site facility called Léry Memorial Institute — a new game map introduced in the "Spark of Madness" DLC.

Later on, Herman used real humans who are tagged as government spies to test his "experimental interrogation" technique which actually led to physical torture on his test subjects. It forced the government to deny Léry's Memorial Institute's existence forever.

The Doctor comes with several main Killer Perks. The Monitor and Abuse perk allows The Doctor's terror radius to increase which effectively increases the Madness level (I, II or III) of a Survivor. As the Madness level gets higher, The Doctor can easily find the Survivor by its screaming voice.

The Overwhelming Presence perk simply increases the fear instilled on Survivor just by the mere appearance of The Doctor.

Lastly, The Doctor's Overcharge perk allows this Killer to choose the Break Generator option which will supercharge a generator — an item that a Survivor looks for. A supercharged generator will make the next Survivor who touches it to fail in their Skill-check results.

Feng Min

As mentioned, "Spark of Madness" introduces the new Survivor named Feng Min, a girl who was introduced and became fascinated with the world of video games at a young age. Feng Min and her parents soon have indifferences since they deem she needs to spend less time gaming and more time studying.

Soon, she pursued a career in e-sports which led her to getting less sleep than she needs. It then affected her game and lost the fame. Drowned with her struggles, she soon woke up realizing she is trapped in a nightmare.

Feng Min's unique survivor perks are: Alert, with the level of her acute senses' alertness really high she can see when a Killer is performing a break action within her range; Lithe is activated during chases when she performs a vault then "break into a sprint" but this perk cannot be used when Feng Min is exhausted; and the Technician perk which reduces the noise when she performs machine repairs.

"Spark of Madness" is now available on Steam with a regular price of $6.99.