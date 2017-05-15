'Dead by Daylight' DLC Update, Latest News: New DLC Adding Killer Doctor Now Available

(Photo: Behaviour Interactive, Inc.)

A new downloadable content (DLC) chapter has recently been released for the multiplayer survival horror PC game "Dead by Daylight."

The DLC expansion is titled "Spark of Madness" and it introduces a new killer known as the Doctor, a former medical researcher at a secret government black site who used twisted experiments to interrogate detainees. The Doctor uses electroshock therapy to attack other players and emits a static that influences their sanity. The Doctor also has the ability to utilize his electrical attacks to destroy generators.

Joining the ranks of the Killers in the game's horrific roster, the Doctor's story begins with the best intentions. According to his character's bio, the Doctor first began his career in the hopes of helping and understanding others. However, wars and secret missions soon deconstructed his idealistic intentions, and he eventually chased after power and control instead of dedicating his life to helping others.

The Doctor disappeared after he conducted horrible experiments on his patients, hoping to perfect his own method of brain control. The location where he performed these experiments also appear in the new DLC. The Lery Memorial Institute comes with the DLC as a new map, putting players on the Doctor's base of operations, which is a deserted place where signs of experiments and torture still linger.

The Doctor brings with him three new skills: Monitor & Abuse, Overwhelming Presence, and Overcharge.

The "Spark of Madness" expansion also adds a new survivor called Feng Min. The game character is a former e-sports professional, and she has the skills to repair generators faster than the other characters in the game. Her acute senses can also reveal a killer's location.

"Dead by Daylight" is currently only available on PC, though a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release is reportedly on its way this June. The new "Spark of Madness" DLC can be purchased on Steam for the regular price of $7.99.