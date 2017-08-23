'Dead by Daylight' Halloween: DLC Finally PS4 This Week

(Photo: Starbreeze Studios) A screenshot from the "Halloween" DLC for "Dead by Daylight."

"Dead by Daylight" players on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) will soon set foot in Haddonfield, where they will meet Michael Myers and Laurie Strode.

The "Halloween" downloadable content (DLC) for the asymmetric survival horror hit will be released to the Sony console this week — Friday, Aug. 25 to be specific.

The "Dead by Daylight" DLC promises players to experience "the purest form of evil. Where pain is the beginning and death is the end."

This is thanks to the arrival of Michael Myers from the "Halloween" movies. The serial killer is known for his haunting white mask behind which he stalks the night and slaughters his helpless victims.

In the "Dead by Daylight: Halloween" DLC, Michael Myers has an Obsession — killing, which is "beyond help" already. It is his way to relax and "sooth his mind."

He has a power called Evil Within, in which he stalks someone to the point of mania, tagging the Survivor as an Obsession. The killer comes with three perks.

The first one is called Save the Best for Last, in which the cooldown of missed and successful attacks decrease so long as the Obsessions stay alive.

The second Michael Myers perk in the "Dead by Daylight: Halloween" DLC is Dying Light, in which healing and rescuing speed for Obsessions are increased, but once killed, the remaining Survivors will have to pay for the repairing, healing and sabotage they took advantage of.

Last but not the least is Play with Your Food, which is basically all about allowing the Obsession to escape when chasing, granting the killer increased speed.

Also included in the "Dead by Daylight: Halloween" DLC is babysitter and "a survivor by heart," Laurie Strode, who ends up being Michael Myers' Obsession.

Her perks include Last Survivor, which basically lengthens her lifeline and disrupts the killer's aura-reading ability as other Survivors get killed.

Another perk from the "Dead by Daylight" DLC is called Decisive Strike, which allows Laurie to stab the killer as a way to escape. The third one — Object of Obsession — basically gives her the ability to see the Killer's aura when she is tagged as the Obsession.

A release date of the "Dead by Daylight: Halloween" DLC for the Xbox One is yet to be announced.