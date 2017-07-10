'Dead by Daylight' News: 'Halloween' DLC Coming to Consoles Next Month

(Photo: Starbreeze Studios) A screenshot from the "Halloween" DLC for "Dead by Daylight."

The "Halloween" downloadable content (DLC) for the asymmetric survival horror video game "Dead by Daylight" will finally find its way to the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One in August.

This was announced in a trailer released for the DLC. There was no specific date revealed, but console fans can expect details on that in the coming days.

The "Dead by Daylight" DLC released last year on PC is based on the famous "Halloween" movies featuring the mass murderer Michael Myers.

It adds a new chapter to the game in which players are guaranteed to "witness the purest form of evil." The official description for this "Dead by Daylight" DLC reads:

Where pain is the beginning and death is the end. You'll get to meet Michael Myers himself. Together with Laurie Strode, you'll either fight for survival or slaughter in their old hometown, Haddonfield. A white mask that stalks the night. A simple babysitter who wouldn't hurt a fly, a town that felt safe as they went to sleep with unlocked doors. Whatever happened that dark Halloween Night?

This "Dead by Daylight" DLC will of course add Michael Myers as the new Killer in the game. He is hell-bent on doing nothing but killing and so his power is called Evil Within, in which he stalks and obsesses over his prey, ultimately tagging the Survivor as Obsession.

The "Halloween" DLC character comes with three perks based on Obsession. One is "Save the best for last," in which the cooldown of missed and successful attacks decreases so long as the Obsession stays alive.

Next is the "Dying Light" in which the speed of the healing and rescuing process for the Obsession increases, but gets a penalty to repairing, healing and sabotage for other Survivors when killed.

The "Dead by Daylight" DLC also includes a third perk called "Play with your food," in which Michael gets increased speed when he lets the victim escape after a chase.

The new Survivor in this "Halloween" DLC is a babysitter named Laurie Strode whose "simple" and "boring" suburban life changes when she becomes the target of Michael.

The character's perks are focused around becoming the Killer's Obsessions. One is called "Last Survivor," in which the chances of her survival increases as other Survivors get killed.

The second one is "Decisive Strike," in which Laurie stabs Michael as a final resort to escaping.

Last is "Object of Obsession," in which players can see the Killer's own aura when they are locked in as his Obsession.