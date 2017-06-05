'Dead Rising 4' DLC Release Date: Mini Golf DLC Coming This Month, Set to Mix Putting With Zombie Slaying

"Dead Rising 4" players will get to experience undead mayhem in a new level in the next downloadable content (DLC) for the game, which mixes zombie fun with some good old-fashioned golfing.

(Photo: Capcom)The promotional banner for the "Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf" DLC.

Officially referred to as the "Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf," the highly anticipated DLC will be available for purchase in a matter of two weeks — on June 20 to be exact.

The "Dead Rising 4" DLC will practically mix business with pleasure and will equip players with the weapons that fans would not expect they could wield in battling zombie hordes.

Gamers will have at their disposal oversized golf balls and customizable clubs as they "drive long and hard down the fairways of Willamette in search of the perfect putt."

"Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf" also supports online co-op, which means players can invite pals, frustrated zombie slayers and golfers to take on the zombiefied course.

"But watch your score — you definitely don't want to bogey on this course," Capcom warns on its blog, on which it detailed the upcoming "Dead Rising 4" DLC.

"Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf" can be purchased for $9.99. It is also included in the game's Season Pass, which is available for $19.99.

Fans of the video game series would know that this is not the first "Super Ultra Dead Rising" DLC released for the franchise. The first one was released in 2014 for the previous installment and it sounded far more outrageous.

It was called "Super Ultra Dead Rising 3 Arcade Remix Hyper Edition EX Plus Alpha." Adding a four-player co-op mode to the game, this DLC enjoyed praises from gamers and critics alike.

For this reason, there is greater expectation on what "Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf" has to offer. The upcoming "Dead Rising 4" DLC is also hoped to get the same reception.