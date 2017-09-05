'Dead Rising 4' Latest News: Game's PS4 Version to Roll Out in December

Capcom Promotional image for 'Dead Rising 4'

"Dead Rising 4" is finally coming to the PlayStation 4.

Capcom had just recently announced that their open world survivor horror game is coming to the PlayStation 4 this December. Being called "Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package" by Capcom, it will include everything that the game has to offer including the main storyline, all the downloadable contents the came along after its release (which also includes tons of bonus content) and a few more surprises.

One of these surprises is the all new "Capcom Heroes" game mode wherein the protagonist of the game, Frank West, will be allowed access to "wear over a dozen outfits and perform outrageous special attacks inspired by classic Capcom characters." But this new feature isn't exclusive to the PS4 because when the game finally arrives on the platform on Dec. 5, the "Capcom Heroes" mode will also become available for download for the Xbox One and the PC versions of "Dead Rising 4."

However, if one would base on the announcement made by Capcom during the E3 2016 where they revealed the game as a one-year exclusive for the Xbox One and PC, "Dead Rising 4" coming to the PS4 certainly wasn't a surprise but rather an expected event since the exclusivity ends during that period.

"Dead Rising 4" stands out from its previous installments because it is the only game from the series that doesn't feature story co-op gameplay and instead has an open-world setting. In the game, protagonist Frank West returns to the birth place of the first outbreak and discovers a conspiracy brewing being led by the organization Obscuris. Players would get to portray Frank as he tries to stop Obscuris, but they should bear in mind that sacrifices have to be made.

When "Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package" arrives on the PS4 this December, it will be priced at $49.