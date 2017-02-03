'Dead Rising 4' News: Title Receives Two Difficulty Modes; 'Street Fighter' Outfits Now Available

In order for a title to become even more widely popular, one will need help from other renowned titles, more like a collaboration. If that can't happen, then perhaps donning their outfits would do the trick. This is exactly something that "Dead Rising 4" is experimenting on.

In the latest trailer for the game, protagonist Frank West is seen sporting costumes from the highly acclaimed arcade/fighting game, "Street Fighter." He is seen smashing zombie skulls while dressed up as the pile-driving Zangief, the flat-topped Guile, the infamous M. Bison, the posing T. Hawk, and even the sexy yet awkward representation of Cammy.

New outfits were not just the new things brought to the zombie killer title. Executive producer Bryce Cochrane has also announced that two new difficulty modes are already available for players to enjoy. Given the higher stakes, the new modes will pose a threat as zombies deal more damage and Frank's weapons break easily. Even restorative items don't deliver the same amount of healing like before, so this is a good treat for veterans.

To entice more players to purchase the title, "Dead Rising 4" is going to be free for a timed hour for gamers who have not experienced playing the game yet. As such, both the Story mode and Multiplayer campaign will be made available for the said hour. The best part is that whatever progress made during the trial carries over to the actual game.

It will be interesting to see how this increases the marketability of the game. It can be recalled that it had garnered not so great receptions from critics, whereas Trusted Reviews only gave two out of five stars, lamenting its repetitive and predictable missions. If they can pull a good one off with this update, then perhaps the title has a shot at redeeming itself.