'Deadlight: Director's Cut' Currently Free to Download for PC on GOG.com

Facebook/deadlightgame 'Deadlight: Director's Cut' is free on GOG.com.

Fans who have always wanted to try "Deadlight: Director's Cut" but did not want to shell out cash have the golden opportunity of playing the game for free.

The game, which was developed by Tequila Works, is currently available for free on GOG.com. The promo lasts 48 hours, which means interested players have a limited amount of time to get the game before the offer expires. As of writing, there is less than 28 hours left on the timer.

However, only PC players will be able to take advantage of this offer. Console players will have to pay good money to play the game.

"Deadlight" was first released way back in 2014. The "Director's Cut" version of the game arrived last year. For those who are unaware, the title is a single-player sidescroller game that puts the player in the shoes of protagonist Randall Wayne. The game is primarily set in Seattle.

The player's main objective is to journey through the American west coast in order to find Wayne's family. However, it will not be without struggle. The world is riddled with zombies, thanks to a viral outbreak, and Wayne will have to fight his way through them.

The "Director's Cut" version of the game boasts of improved graphics, smoother controls and a new game mode called Survival Arena.

Those who want to avail of the limited-time offer will have to have a GOG account. Without it, players will not be able to download the game. After signing up for a GOG account, players can simply click the "Get For Free" button.

The promo is apparently part of the website's Piñata Madness sale, which will see more than 100 games with discounted prices. Some of the discounts even go as high as 93 percent off. Players can also buy Piñatas that cost $3 each and holds a mystery game. However, the titles in the Piñatas are unknown and will remain a mystery until after purchase.