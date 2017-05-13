'Deadpool' 2 cast news: Josh Brolin a 'home run' as Cable, creator says

Fans were surprised when Josh Brolin was cast as Cable in the upcoming sequel of "Deadpool," since he is also currently portraying another Marvel character, Thanos, who is set to play a major role in "Avengers: Infinity War," as well as in the untitled fourth "Avengers" movie. However, Marvel Studios does not seem to have a problem with the actor playing both roles.

Rueters/Mario AnzuoniFeatured in the image is actor Josh Brolin, who is set to play Cable in "Deadpool 2."

There were many names linked to Cable when the casting was ongoing, as fans were rooting for several different actors, but Brolin managed to squash all the competition.

"I have never seen a casting derby like the derby there was for Cable," Rob Liefeld, the creator of "Deadpool," told The Hollywood Reporter. "That was like every race I'd ever seen combined into one. Everybody who was 38–65 made sure they put their name in there, and you have no idea some of the names that you didn't hear!"

He also expressed his worry that the wrong actor would get cast. It kept him up at night, but everything worked out in the end, and "The Goonies" star got the role. As to what he thinks about the actor playing Cable, Liefeld said, "Brolin is a home run any way you cut it."

It looks like the Cable actor himself is excited for the upcoming film as well, seeing as he has been posting training photos on social media. Recently, he posted a gym photo, showcasing his ripped arms, on Instagram with the caption: "Cable's coming, growing from the inside. Clean building from a past of donut travel to the present hard case that he is. No sugar. No bread. No pastas. The machine is being built. I'm pissed off."

A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on May 12, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Cable is one of the most popular Marvel characters. In the comics, he is a time-traveling warrior equipped with a bionic arm and a gigantic gun. His partnership with Deadpool, as well as his leadership of the X-Force, has become iconic in the comics throughout the years, and soon, it will be brought to the big screens.

"Deadpool 2" is scheduled to hit theaters on June 1, 2018. It stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Josh Brolin as Cable, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Zazie Beetz as Domino, and many more.