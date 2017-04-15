'Deadpool 2' Cast News: 'Milk' Actor Gets Cable Role After Long Search

After a long search and many speculations about actors who might play the part, it has been confirmed that "Milk" actor Josh Brolin will portray Cable in the upcoming movie "Deadpool 2."

REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniCast member Josh Brolin poses at the premiere of "Hail, Caesar!" in Los Angeles, California February 1, 2016. The movie opens in the U.S. on February 5.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report that Brolin has officially made it into the cast of "Deadpool 2." The producer and actor for the titular anti-hero, Ryan Reynolds, has welcomed Brolin's addition to the cast in a way that Deadpool would.

Reynolds went to his Twitter page and shared a photo of Deadpool's hand holding a cup of latte with Brolin's face in it. The actor then captioned it, "The f***, Fox! You can't play 2 characters in the same universe!! Josh Brolin was in Sicario and I was in Sabrina The Teenage Witch."

Fans of the comic book series will know that the inclusion of Cable to the movie adaptation franchise is inevitable, especially since he is known as the enemy-turned-ally to the titular anti-hero character.

The character is described by the official Marvel website as: "Cable possesses vast psychic power, most often manifested in the forms of telepathy and telekinesis. ... Cable has also demonstrated mastery of astral projection, and is able to remain on his own plane of existence ... Cable is capable of very fine control over objects; he can disassemble complex devices explosively."

It took a relatively long time for the "Deadpool 2" production team to finally decide on having Brolin as the actor to portray Cable. In fact, the casting for the role has proven to be painstaking considering that it was one of the rumored reasons why the first "Deadpool" movie director Tim Miller dropped out of the sequel project.

Before Brolin was confirmed as the actor to play Cable, several big names in Hollywood such as Kyle Chandler and Liam Neeson have been rumored as some of the highly possible actors to take the job.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed last month that "Atlanta" actress Zazie Beetz would play the role of Domino.

Production of "Deadpool 2" is set to start in June, while 20th Century Fox has yet to announce the movie's premiere date. However, reports suspect that it might be released either March 2 or June 29 next year.