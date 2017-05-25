'Deadpool 2' Cast News, Release Date: TJ Miller to Reprise Jack Hammer a.k.a. Weasel Role

Filming for the second installment of "Deadpool" will start soon. While there is so much talk surrounding new Marvel characters Cable (Josh Brolin) and Domino (Zazie Beetz), actor TJ Miller brought up another name that fans should take note of.

While Miller was doing promotions for "The Emoji Movie," he sat down with the Movieweb and dropped hints on his role on "Deadpool 2." According to the actor, fans will be seeing more of the Jack Hammer and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) dynamic in the upcoming film. The actor said so little, given that they are all obligated to remain tight-lipped about the Marvel films.

"Marvel will cut off my hand and tongue if I tell you," he jokes. "But let me just tell you that the second installment will be even more weaselicious. Let me just put it that way, to quote Pauly Shore."

For the uninitiated, Weasel is not just the titular character's friend and source of information. The character actually becomes Deadpool's sidekick.

In the comic books, Jack Hammer takes on a new name, Weasel, appropriate for the new line of work he does. The character provides mercenaries and often criminals with intelligence, as well as weaponry. At times, he also gets involved with mercenary activity.

"I'm very excited about it. That starts in August and September. I'm so excited. I know it means so much to Ryan that it's good, and for the writers, and for all of us actually. The first one did so well, people loved it so much. I think they really put the time in on the script. I'm just so excited," he tells Movie Web.

Weasel first appeared in the third issue of "Cable," which debuted in July 1993. He was created by Fabian Nicieza and Joe Madureira.

"Deadpool 2" will hit theaters in June 2018.