'Deadpool 2' News: New Cable Photo Suggests the Introduction of Hope Summers

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie Film production has begun for "Deadpool 2."

After news about Cable being part of the sequel to the first "Deadpool" movie came out, many people have been raving about it. Recently, the first look photos for the character was released, drawing much attention from the fans of the original "Deadpool" comic book.

On Twitter, actor Ryan Reynolds recently shared a photo of Cable portrayer Josh Brolin in his full Cable costume. Cable, who is also known as Nathan Summers, is one of the fan-favorite characters in the "Deadpool" narrative, so fans only got all the more excited for "Deadpool 2" after seeing the photo. For some, however, it served as a clue as to what is to come in the sequel, particularly with regard to its cast.

In the Cable photo that was unveiled recently, there was an old teddy bear hanging from the mutant's belt. Although it was not explained what this meant, some fans believe that the toy is important to the "Deadpool 2" plot and that it could signify the introduction of Hope Summers.

In the original "X-Men" comic book story, Hope is a young mutant who was adopted by Cable as a child since he thinks that her power will help save humans in the future. Although some regarded Hope as a threat to people, Cable continued to be her surrogate father and loved her like his own.

The bear attached to Cable's belt in the promotional photo was not the first possible clue that Hope might appear in "Deadpool 2." Observant fans also noticed that the telephone booth featured in the first teaser for the film also had the name "Hope" on it.

According to rumors, it is highly likely that Cable will meet Deadpool in the upcoming movie while he time-hops with Hope. There are also speculations that Hope might already be a grown-up in "Deadpool 2" and that she might be portrayed by 24-year-old actress Shiori Kutsuna, who was confirmed to join the "Deadpool 2" cast recently for an undisclosed role.

"Deadpool 2" is expected to premiere in U.S. movie theaters on June 1, 2018.