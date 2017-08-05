'Deadpool 2' News: On Domino and the Ryan Reynolds and James Brolin Team Up

Rueters/Mario Anzuoni Featured in the image is actor Josh Brolin, who is set to play Cable in "Deadpool 2."

If there is anything that "Deadpool" is known for, it would be the fact that Ryan Reynolds brought to life one of the funniest, mysterious, and genuine characters from the Marvel Universe. The film struck a perfect balance between comedy and the complicated, gritty parts of Deadpool. Given this success, it should not be a surprise that the sequel of the film is one of the highly anticipated movies for 2018 and recent details that were revealed only served to keep the hype up for "Deadpool 2."

Perhaps one of the most anticipated things for "Deadpool 2" is Zazie Beetz's take on the mutant Domino. With one of the most curious superpowers in the Marvel Universe, fans are excited to see her probability-manipulating powers pitched against Deadpool's multifaceted skills.

"We're having fun with her power, because when you really distill it — the laws of probability... So I think there's a lot of ways to go with it, and I think we have some really cool visual ideas of how we can demonstrate that. And then also there's the Deadpool tone of how you can be self-referential to all powers. So it's going to be fun," director David Leitch told Cinema Blend.

Comic Book also revealed that Leitch has claimed that "Deadpool 2" might be reminiscent Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker's "Rush Hour," which is one of the best classic comedies from the celebrities. Considering the chemistry of Reynolds and James Brolin, "Deadpool 2" might be shaping up to be the comic book version of "Rush Hour," and fans could not be more thrilled.

"Deadpool 2" follows the life of the most unconventional anti-hero after going through lots of trials and tribulations in the previous film of the series. It was written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. "Deadpool 2" is set to be released in theaters on June 1, 2018.