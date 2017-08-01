'Deadpool 2' News, Release Date: Film Director David Leitch Praises Josh Brolin's Transformation as Cable

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie Film production has begun for "Deadpool 2."

With about a year to go before its release, details about the sequel to the first "Deadpool" movie are still few and far in-between. Recently, however, director David Leitch was generous enough to reveal new information about the upcoming film, particularly about the character Cable, who is played by Josh Brolin.

At the San Diego Comic-Con, Leitch shared in an interview with IGN just how much he admires the actor's effective portrayal of the character. During the convention, the film director was asked about Brolin's transformation for the role, and he said: "When he graciously agreed to do the role, Ryan and I were through the roof; we love him."

Leitch added: "He's such a great actor, he brings a humanity to Cable, but he also has the depth of acting chops to hang with the comedy when needed."

According to the director, he could not be any happier with the way that Brolin was able to successfully make the character real in the 12 days that they had been filming. He went on to tease the great chemistry between Brolin and Deadpool portrayer Ryan Reynolds, which fans will definitely want to see in the upcoming film.

When Cable was confirmed to appear in the sequel, many fans found Brolin to be the perfect choice for the legendary character. Although actor Stephen Lang's resemblance to the original Cable in the comic book was pretty striking and many believed that he would land the role, Brolin was the one who Marvel ultimately tapped to do it. The actor reportedly transformed himself physically, in preparation for "Deadpool 2," by spending lots of time working out in the gym.

Since Brolin also plays Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War," some fans initially found it hard to believe that he would also play Cable in "Deadpool 2." However, Leitch's recent comments seem to confirm that he is actually doing well as he juggles both roles.

"Deadpool 2" is set to hit U.S. movie theaters on June 1, 2018.