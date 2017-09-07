'Deadpool 2' News, Release Date: Guns N' Roses Guitarist Slash Visits Vancouver Set, Takes a Snap With Josh Brolin

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie Film production has begun for "Deadpool 2."

Following the success of the first "Deadpool" movie, it is no surprise that most of its fans are already looking forward to its sequel. "Deadpool 2" is currently in development, and just recently, a new photo from its set has emerged that showed Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash paying a visit to the sequel's filming site and taking a snap with star Josh Brolin.

Over on Instagram, Brolin shared a photo of him with Slash on their set in Vancouver a few days ago and captioned it: "Other than how stoked I am that I was born with the absolute largest skull in the Western Hemisphere, next comes the excitement that comes with the uber-talented, scruff mister Slash (and his lovely Meegan) visiting El Sarcastic and I on the set of Deadreservoir."

According to reports, Slash was in Vancouver at the time for Guns N' Roses' "Not in This Lifetime" tour. On the day that they took the photo, his band was scheduled to play at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver. He reportedly stopped by "Deadpool 2's" set to visit Brolin, who happens to be his friend. In the photo, Slash was wearing a "Bewitched" top and a baseball cap, while Brolin showed some Cable scars on his face, although he was not wearing his character's costume.

Before Slash's photo with the "Deadpool 2" character emerged, new reveals from the upcoming movie had already made the rounds online, including a sneak peek of Zazie Beetz's costume as Domino and Brolin's transformation as Cable. Apparently, production for the upcoming film is in full swing after the recent motorcycle accident that resulted in the death of one of their stuntmen. The accident involved stuntwoman Joi "SJ" Harris, who was killed in a crash while performing a stunt last Aug. 14 on the movie's set in Vancouver.

"Deadpool 2" will open in theaters in June 1, 2018.