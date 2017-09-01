'Deadpool 2' News, Release Date: Josh Brolin Impressed by Co-Star Ryan Reynolds

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie Film production has begun for "Deadpool 2."

Filming for the next "Deadpool" movie is ongoing, and the emotions of its cast and crew are running high. Recently, Cable portrayer Josh Brolin also praised his "Deadpool 2" co-star Ryan Reynolds for his amazing qualities, saying that he had "perfect sensibility" for the Merc with a mouth.

As the production for the highly anticipated sequel of the blockbuster Marvel film continues, the cast and crew are still recovering from some of the shakeups they have already gone through. One of these was the fatal crash that took place during one shooting day, where one of the film's stuntwomen, Joi "SJ" Harris, accidentally died.

As the cast and crew behind the film try to move on from the heartbreaking incident, Brolin recently took some time out to grace an interview and talk about his co-star Reynolds. It is no secret to fans that the Deadpool portrayer has gone above and beyond not just in promoting the film but in ensuring that it is done right. Brolin, despite being new to the cast, revealed how impressed he was at Reynolds' tenacity both as an actor and producer of the film.

"He's an amazing guy, very smart and really sweet---and really handsome. He's a smart guy, he's the one who saw this and tried to get this movie made for eight years and was unable to. I think he has such a perfect sensibility. He's a great producer on it, there's a lot of trust there," said Brolin in an interview with EW.

Brolin also went on to reveal that despite the tragedy that the "Deadpool 2" production had to go through, they were still able to get back on track. "We had that tragedy happen recently, which was awful. We're all still reeling from that, but other than that it's been great. I think both of us are good at creating a set of trust and fun," he said.

It remains to be seen how Brolin and Reynolds' tandem as Cable and Deadpool will play out in the upcoming film, but fans can expect it to be nothing less than a great and comedic one.

"Deadpool 2" is set to premiere in U.S. movie theaters on June 1, 2018.