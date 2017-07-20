'Deadpool 2' News, Release Date: Josh Brolin Says Sequel Is Funnier Than First Movie

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie 'Deadpool 2' will hit theaters on June 1, 2018.

When "Deadpool" hit theaters last year, it made moviegoers chuckle off their feet. Thanks to its unique sense of humor, the movie successfully drew critical acclaim and became one of the highest-grossing superhero films to date, earning $783 million in global box office. But while the original movie was good enough, actor Josh Brolin recently teased that its sequel will be even funnier.

Humor was undeniably one of the most significant elements of the first "Deadpool" movie. Since the film managed to stay faithful to the original comics while offering an untraditional attack for a superhero flick, it was able to become a magnet for viewers and surpassed multiple records.

With the production for "Deadpool 2" currently underway, fans of the franchise are wondering what to expect. As of now, details about the next movie are still sparse. In a recent interview on Good Morning America, however, Brolin was asked about the sequel and this was what he had to say: "There's a lot of stuff going on in Deadpool that's very surprising, and that will be very satisfying when you see it. To me it's even funnier than the first one. That's to me."

Considering Brolin's statement, fans can safely assume that the upcoming sequel still has a lot of wisecracks in store. In fact, he shared that when he was offered the chance to portray Cable and was handed the script for him to read, he found himself laughing harder than he had ever before.

As of this writing, how significant Cable's role will be in the upcoming sequel is still unknown, though the original comics depicted him as a time-traveling mutant who eventually becomes the soldier son of Cyclops. Brolin teased during the interview that his character would be an interesting one. "He can be a lot of different things, but he can also be funny," he said.

"Deadpool 2" arrives in U.S. theaters on June 1, 2018.