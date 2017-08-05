'Deadpool 2' News, Release Date: Ryan Reynolds Says Josh Brolin Is 'Epic' as Cable

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie Film production has begun for "Deadpool 2."

"Deadpool 2" is still about a year away from its premiere but reports about its cast and plot are already rife. Recently, "Deadpool" portrayer Ryan Reynolds made fans all the more excited for the movie when he teased that Josh Brolin's Cable will be an epic character.

In a recent interview, the actor said that Brolin's Cable would be very interesting. "I've spent this last week on the business end of many Josh Brolin punches. Both verbal and physical and literal and it's going to be pretty fantastic. He's going to be epic. He's going to be an epic Cable," Reynolds explained.

It looks like after spending the past week filming scenes with Brolin, Reynolds saw how great he was in portraying the fan-favorite mutant mercenary. But while Reynolds' recent statement kept fans excited for the upcoming film, he was not the first one to heighten fans' anticipation of Cable. In fact, for the past several weeks, Brolin himself has been actively building up the hype on his character in the "Deadpool" sequel, posting teasers on his social media accounts and showing how he has been preparing physically for the coveted role.

Recently, Brolin posted a photo of himself to show off his improved physique after months of working out. Apparently, his transformation was very well-noticed by Reynolds when they filmed together last week, as evidenced by the latter's recent statement.

At the San Diego Comic-Con, "Deadpool 2" director David Leitch also said that he "couldn't be happier" with what Brolin has offered to the upcoming film.

According to reports, Reynolds and Brolin will have tough encounters on set as their characters—who are frenemies in the comic book—attempt to prove that they are wittier and stronger than the other. It is quite interesting to see how Brolin will give justice to his role as the hilarious Cable, considering that he is also set to play the villainous Thanos in the Marvel movie "Avengers: Infinity War."

"Deadpool 2" hits U.S. theaters on June 1, 2018.