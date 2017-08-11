'Deadpool 2' News, Release Date: Ryan Reynolds Shares Set Photo of Josh Brolin

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie 'Deadpool 2' will hit theaters on June 1, 2018.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of "Deadpool 2," but the sequel is not scheduled to premiere until next year. Luckily, star Ryan Reynolds has been sharing photos on social media to tide fans over.

Reynolds has been very active on social media, having shared the first look photos of Zazie Beetz and Josh Brolin as their respective characters, Domino and Cable.

Most recently, Reynolds shared a photo of Brolin flexing one arm and holding a small Deadpool in another. It is not clear, though, whether the Merc with a Mouth he is holding is actually a person or just a dummy.

"The camera really does add 10 pounds," Reynolds wrote in the caption.