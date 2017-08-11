'Deadpool 2' News, Release Date: Ryan Reynolds Shares Set Photo of Josh Brolin
Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of "Deadpool 2," but the sequel is not scheduled to premiere until next year. Luckily, star Ryan Reynolds has been sharing photos on social media to tide fans over.
Reynolds has been very active on social media, having shared the first look photos of Zazie Beetz and Josh Brolin as their respective characters, Domino and Cable.
Most recently, Reynolds shared a photo of Brolin flexing one arm and holding a small Deadpool in another. It is not clear, though, whether the Merc with a Mouth he is holding is actually a person or just a dummy.
"The camera really does add 10 pounds," Reynolds wrote in the caption.
The Canadian actor also posted the first photo of Domino in front of a fireplace, posing and lying on a Deadpool carpet of sorts. He also shared another picture, which featured a closer look at Beetz' character.
Another photo of Cable in character was also shared by Reynolds. Before the announcement that Brolin had nabbed the part, a handful of actors were rumored to portray the role. Some even campaigned for it. However, Brolin ultimately landed the gig, and fans agree that he looks perfect as Cable.
"We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future," Reynolds captioned the photo.
Brolin likewise shared a photo of himself in character, which Reynolds then re-posted. The image boasted of a tough-looking Cable with equally terrifying firearms.
Fans are definitely looking forward to the upcoming sequel, which has been described by both Brolin and T.J. Miller as "funnier" than the first film. Brolin also teased a "surprising" and "satisfying" experience.
Apart from Miller, Brianna Hildebrand and Leslie Uggams are also returning to reprise their roles as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and fan-favorite Blind Al, respectively.
"Deadpool 2" is scheduled to bow in theaters on June 1, 2018.