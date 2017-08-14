'Deadpool 2' News, Release Date: Ryan Reynolds Trolls 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Star Tom Holland on Twitter

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie Film production has begun for "Deadpool 2."

"Deadpool 2" star Ryan Reynolds recently trolled "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star and friend Tom Holland through a Twitter image of him and a few others while filming for his upcoming movie. That was just one of the many times that Reynolds had proven how much he loves to have fun on social media.

As they were shooting a few of the "Deadpool" sequel's street shots, Reynolds, who was dressed as the Merc with a Mouth at the time, took some photos with a group of law enforcement officers. The officers were there to ensure that the filming location was safe and made sure that the roads in the area were clear for Reynolds and the "Deadpool 2" crew.

On the surface, there seemed to be nothing really funny about the photo. However, it was Reynolds' caption that made everyone chuckle off their feet.

"Thank you #VPD. And the great people of Vancouver for putting up with road closures and traffic delays as we film Spider-Man downtown," wrote Reynolds in the caption as he shared the photo of him with the officers. He even took the time to tag Holland, who has been widely acclaimed of late for his stellar performance as the web slinger in last month's "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

Fans of both the "Deadpool" and "Spider-Man" movies know that the red one-piece costumes of the two superheroes resembled each other. In their storylines, they also often come across each other.

In his caption for the photo, Reynolds jokingly blamed Holland and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" for the production nuisances caused by the movie to the people on the streets as it took over the entire vicinity. The picture was shot in Vancouver, British Columbia, which is one of "Deadpool 2's" current filming locations.

Whenever he stars in movies, Reynolds always makes it a point to thank the people behind every production, including the local police departments who ensure that they are safe while filming. Considering his normal comedic gestures, his recent trolling of Holland was not a major surprise to fans, although it was not any less hilarious than his previous side-splitting posts.

"Deadpool 2" opens in theaters on June 1, 2018.