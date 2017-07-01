'Deadpool 2' News, Updates: New Set Photos Show Deadpool Party-Crashing

20th Century Fox official websiteWith Ryan Reynolds playing as Deadpool, who is going to be Cable?

Production for "Deadpool 2" has just gotten underway but teasers for the upcoming film are already making the rounds online. Just recently, the first set photo from the upcoming film made headlines after it was shared by Ryan Reynolds on Instagram. Now, new images taken on the set show the mercenary crashing a party.

In the set photo released by Reynolds earlier this month, Deadpool was shown putting his feet up at a familiar shooting location. The photo showed the mercenary dressed in his Deadpool costume, complete with all the katanas, and relaxing outside Professor Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. Considering the location where the photo was shot, several fans speculated that Deadpool might be visiting the same manor that was also featured in previous "X-Men" movies.

This week, new set photos show Reynolds not completely wearing the Merc with a Mouth's suit. Instead, he is wearing casual clothes. In the photos, the actor is in his blue sweat pants and a long-sleeve shirt, jumping off the boards as he is surrounded by cameramen.

Although the mercenary is not wearing his full Deadpool gear in the set photos, he is seen wearing his popular mask in all the sequences. The new images are so random that it is hard to figure out what is really going on in the captured scenes. However, it looks like the comic superhero is set to body-splash a cake as he crashes what seems to be a birthday party.

Knowing Deadpool, it is highly likely that there is a huge story behind the party-crashing photos. The photos have sparked speculations that Deadpool might create a commotion at the shindig, albeit in a cool and amusing way.

Directed by "John Wick's" David Leitch and featuring stars like Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller and more, "Deadpool 2" is set to hit theaters on June 1, 2018.