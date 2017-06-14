'Deadpool 2' Release Date, Cast News: Shioli Kutsuna Boards Sequel in Undisclosed Role

Japanese actress Shioli Kutsuna has been cast in Fox/Marvel's upcoming superhero film sequel "Deadpool 2."

(Photo: Facebook/DeadpoolMovie)A promotional photo for the movie “Deadpool 2.”

According to a report by Deadline, Kutsuna has signed on to be a part of the planned "Deadpool" sequel, but her character is being kept under wraps for now. However, the studio did say that she will be playing a key role in the film.

Kutsuna will be joining returning lead star Ryan Reynolds and a cast of newcomers, including Zazie Beetz as Domino, a luck manipulating mutant; and Josh Brolin as Cable, the time-traveling son of Cyclops from the "X-Men" franchise. Meanwhile, Jack Kesy is attached to play the movie's main villain, who is believed — though still unconfirmed — to be Irish mutant Black Tom Cassidy.

Other stars and their respective characters from the original "Deadpool" movie who will be returning for the sequel are Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Stefan Kapicic as the voice behind Colossus.

David Leitch of "John Wick" is directing the "Deadpool" sequel based on a screenplay written by screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Reynolds is once again serving as a producer along with "X-Men" film franchise's Simon Kinberg and Lauren Shuler Donner.

The first "Deadpool" film was a critical and commercial success. Earning as much as $783 million at the global box office, the film went on to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie worldwide.

Kutsuna recently appeared in the indie film "Oh Lucy!" opposite Josh Hartnett, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. She also starred in the crime thriller "The Outsider" alongside Academy Award-winning actor Jared Leto. In the film, Leto plays a U.S. army deserter who joins the ranks of the Yakuza while residing in a post-World War II Japan.

The Japanese actress is represented by McKeon/Myones Entertainment and attorney Mark Stankevich in the United States. In Japan, she is repped by Oscar Promotion.

"Deadpool 2" is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 1, 2018.