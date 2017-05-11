'Deadpool 2' Release Date Delay Rumors: Start of Production Delayed By a Week

From its original June 19 schedule, the start of production for "Deadpool 2" has been moved to June 26. With its filming delayed by a week, the film is now expected to wrap up production on Oct. 6.

Facebook/DeadpoolMoviePromotional photo for "Deadpool"

Right now, the cast and crew of "Love Machine," the working title of the highly-anticipated "Deadpool" sequel, are heading to Vancouver for the principal photography. Certain production sources working in the area reported the change in the schedule, which will give the creative team more time to tighten things up before the cameras start rolling while also possibly affecting the film's release date.

Fox previously released the first teaser trailer for "Deadpool 2" at the same time that the movie "Logan" premiered. While the trailer did not reveal much about the details of the upcoming film, the studio is expected to give some exciting news on "Deadpool 2" once the production ramps up by the end of next month.

Since the sequel to the first hit movie was announced, "Deadpool 2" has hit some snags, including a lengthy casting process and the exit of director Tim Miller. Following his departure, David Leitch of "John Wick" was tapped to take over from Miller and helm the film. Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese of the first "Deadpool" movie have also returned to write the script.

The "Deadpool 2" roster includes Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, Zazie Beetz as Domino, Josh Brolin as Cable, Briana Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, and Karan Soni as Dopinder.

On May 9, reports came out that three more X-Force members are coming to "Deadpool 2." Fox is reportedly planning to use the last part of the upcoming film to set the stage for "X-Force." Through a post-credits scene, the film will supposedly usher Sunspot, Feral and Shatterstar into the universe.

However, a recent Twitter message from Reese said the report about the three X-Force characters was wrong.

"Deadpool 2" is set to release on June 1, 2018.