'Deadpool 2' Release Date News: First Official Set Image Featuring the X-Mansion Unveiled

Just recently, it was reported that the production for the sequel to the first "Deadpool" movie was already underway in Canada. Now, lead star Ryan Reynolds has made public the first official set image from the movie and it showed the actor chilling out in front of Hatley Castle.

Facebook/DeadpoolMoviePromotional photo for "Deadpool 2"

Located in Victoria, British Columbia in Canada, the castle stands in for the "X-Men Mansion" of Professor Xavier and is currently where the "Deadpool 2" cast and crew are filming. Reynolds shared the photo on Instagram and captioned it: "Dropped by X-Mansion. Looked closely for Beast's lawn bombs before taking well deserved nap."

It can be recalled that the same castle was used in "X2: X-Men United" and "X-Men: The Last Stand," where it served as Charles Xavier's mansion that eventually became a school for mutants who were trying to learn how to make use of their powers. It was also featured in the first "Deadpool" movie when the "Merc with a Mouth" recruited Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Colossus to join him in his fight against villains Ajax and Angel Dust.

The X-Mansion has been rebuilt time and again in the movies as it keeps getting attacked by supervillains. According to reports, for the upcoming film, Victoria will serve as a stand-in for Westchester, New York, where Professor X's mansion is said to be located.

Directed by "John Wick" co-director David Leitch, "Deadpool 2" will feature Reynolds as the eponymous character. Joining him in the cast are Stefan Kapicic and Brianna Hildebrand as Colossus and the Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

The upcoming film will reportedly not have direct links to the events of the previous "X-Men" film installments. As previously stated by Reynolds himself, "Deadpool 2" will feature the same sense of humor, making it a poor match to the drama expected to be seen in upcoming "X-Men" films.

"Deadpool 2" will hit theaters on June 1, 2018.