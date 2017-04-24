'Deadpool 2' Release Date, News Updates: 20th Century Fox Confirms June 2018 Premiere

The anticipated sequel of superhero film "Deadpool" is confirmed to have a 2018 release.

20th Century Fox official website"Deadpool 2" gets an official release date.

As announced by 20th Century Fox, "Deadpool 2" will be coming to theaters on June 1, 2018.

This is indeed welcome news for fans who are eagerly awaiting the sequel. After a series of production problems, it seems that "Deadpool 2" might be finally shaping up.

Fans may also remember that the upcoming sequel issued a teaser during a "Logan" weekend screening titled "No Good Deed."

The teaser almost felt like a short film with Wade (Ryan Reynolds) rushing to save an old man from a robber but failing to do so because it took too long for him to get into his Deadpool suit.

The teaser, however, did not reveal any release date, with only the words "Coming" and "Not Soon Enough" seen by the end of the clip.

Before that, the production for the superhero sequel was plagued with several issues, primarily because of creative differences between main actor Reynolds and previous director Tim Miller.

Reynolds was given more creative rein for the sequel compared to the first installment, and some of the ideas did not sit quite well with Miller, who eventually left the project on October 2016.

David Leitch ("John Wick") now directs the sequel in place of Miller, while Reynolds reportedly spearheaded the script.

Producer Simon Kinberg also previously revealed that "Deadpool 2" will have new characters, with some of them playing big roles.

Before the 2018 release date, "Deadpool 2" was originally slated for a March 2017 release but it suffered major delays because of the aforementioned misunderstandings.

In other news, 20th Century Fox also announced release dates for other high-profile superhero films such as "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," the sequel to "X-Men: Apocalypse," which now has a confirmed Nov. 2, 2018 release date, and "X-Men: The New Mutants" which will arrive at an earlier date, April 13, 2018.