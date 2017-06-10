'Deadpool 2' Release Date, Plot Rumors: Leak Reveals Possible New Mutants, Team-Up

"Deadpool 2" will bring a couple of new mutants, if the latest details to emerge about the highly-anticipated sequel are anything to go by.

(Photo: 20th Century Fox)A still from "Deadpool."

Audition tapes featuring British actor Charley Palmer Rothwell and Irish actor Killian Scott trying out for the role of a character named Mike in the film have found their way online and were spotted by Omega Underground.

In Scott's audition tape, he had a dialogue with another character, who was not revealed. Based on his lines, this "Deadpool 2" character is in serious trouble and he is convincing the unseen character to help him out.

"How much power we have, together. Our gifts are unique we're made for each other. Okay, fire and the ultimate fuel. And the man with the silver arm is gonna come back here for you and when he does, we'll have a chance to be free this f—ing steel. Okay? And if you take with you, I can protect you because I have control of the monster down below. He can protect the both of us, right? This is how I see it give us a bit of time to make things right. Cause, honestly, I'm not a good man. But I'm no liar, okay? I'm no liar. And I wanna show you that there can be real justice in this f—ing world. Real freedom, you're not alone boy. See this? [possibly pointing to scars] I knew the man that raised you, maybe even better than you did. And you know we can make him pay for what he did to us. We make every single soul that hurt us buddy. Start by tell me your name." According to speculations, Scott and Rothwell were up for the character of Black Tom, a known villain in the X-Men comics. However, it is reportedly Jack Kesy who got the part.

It is also being speculated that Scott and Rothwell were auditioning for an entirely new character to be introduced in "Deadpool 2" and that the lines were just randomly put together for the sake of the audition process.

After all, big productions like "Deadpool 2" would want to keep details about the film in secrecy and they make sure of that by using fake titles and codenames for characters.

For now, there is no way of knowing for sure. Either way, it is looking like there will be several new people to meet in "Deadpool 2," which is set to hit the theaters June 1, 2018.