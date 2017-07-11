'Deadpool 2' Release Date, Spoilers: Set Photos Show Filming Has Begun; Jack Kesy to Play Villain

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie Film production has begun for "Deadpool 2."

Film production for the sequel to "Deadpool" has begun based on several set photos circling the web. Meanwhile, Jack Kesy has been tagged to play the big bad in "Deadpool 2."

Ryan Reynolds will return as the Merc with a Mouth when "Deadpool 2" hits theaters in June next year. He will be joined by Morena Baccarin to once again play Wade Wilson's love interest, Vanessa, as well as Josh Brolin as Cable, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Zazie Beetz as Domino, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al.

Last month, Reynolds shared a photo of him in Deadpool costume lying outside the X-Men mansion, signaling that film production had begun. His post read, "Dropped by the X-Mansion. Big f***ing surprise. No one's home."

New set photos show Ryan wearing the Deadpool mask crashing into a children's party. A few other pictures have surfaced on Twitter showing the cast filming at a rooftop location.

However, the official plot details for "Deadpool 2" have not yet been released, which leaves fans wondering what the story of the sequel will be all about.

Meanwhile, Kesy — who has appeared in "Intruders" and "Baywatch" — will be playing the villain of "Deadpool 2."

According to Deadline, 20th Century Fox has tapped the actor to play an unknown villain, which fans have speculated to be a character known as Black Tom. The said "X-Men" character has the ability to control, bond with and create energy through plants.

However, it has yet to be confirmed whether Kesy will indeed be playing Black Tom.

A new character has also been confirmed to appear in "Deadpool 2." Japanese actress Shioli Kutsuna has been tapped to play a key role in the sequel. However, details for Kutsuna's character are still being kept under wraps.

"Deadpool 2" is slated to premiere on June 1, 2018.