'Deadpool' Director Tim Miller Tapped to Direct 'Neuromancer' Film

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie 'Deadpool 2' will premiere on June 1, 2018.

Before "The Matrix" and "Ghost in the Shell," there was William Gibson's book titled "Neuromancer." Previously, it was confirmed that the classic cyberpunk novel would be adapted into a film. Now, reports state that someone has already been tapped to helm it, and he is none other than "Deadpool" director Tim Miller.

It can be recalled that after the first "Deadpool" movie, it was reported that Miller had exited out of "Deadpool 2" due to creative differences with its producers. Following his departure, the studio promised to find a major project for the director and his VFX studio Blur. Several days ago, reports confirmed that the studio had finally found a good project for Miller - "Neuromancer," which will be produced by Simon Kinberg.

According to reports, the studio is now looking for a writer to adapt the novel for the big screen. This project has long been in the pipeline, drawing the interest of several filmmakers. However, it was only recently that it has made progress in its development.

The project will serve as Miller's second project with Fox. Since there is no definite date yet as to when the production for "Neuromancer" will kick off, the director's focus is on the resurrection of "The Terminator" franchise, which he will work on in the coming months with renowned director James Cameron.

"Neuromancer" tells the story of Case, one of the best console cowboys of his generation. Unfortunately, his employer damaged his nervous system after he stole from him, and as a result, Case could no longer access cyberspace. Before he is able to destroy himself, Molly, who is described as "a heavily modified razorgirl," got in touch with him to tell him about a colonel who was looking for a cyberspace cowboy to help him with his secret mission--hacking a massive Al in orbit. In return, the shadowy colonel promised to cure him.

"Neuromancer" has yet to have a release date.