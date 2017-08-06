'Deadwood' Actor Ian McShane Joins 'Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen' Cast

Hellboy/Facebook "Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen" to be much darker than previous films.

Filming for "Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen" will kick off next month and the production is already starting to complete its cast. It was confirmed several days ago that "American Gods" and "Deadwood" actor Ian McShane would be joining the cast of the upcoming reboot of the original film.

According to reports, McShane will portray the adoptive father of Hellboy, Professor Broom. The actor previously bagged a Golden Globe for his outstanding performance as Al Swearengen in "Deadwood." Currently, he is top-billing "American Gods" as Mr. Wednesday. Some of his other previous projects include "John Wick" 1 and 2 and "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides." McShane's character in the upcoming film was previously portrayed by the late John Hurt in the first two "Hellboy" movies.

McShane's casting is the most recent announcement about "Hellboy" over the past couple of months. Earlier this year, filmmaker Neil Marshall confirmed that the highly anticipated third installment of Guillermo del Toro's "Hellboy" would no longer see the light of the day. Luckily for fans, Lionsgate and Millennium announced shortly afterwards that they were going to collaborate with "Hellboy" creator Mike Mignola in doing a reboot of the franchise on the big screen.

Since the upcoming film was officially announced, the progress in its production has steadily sped up. Following the initial announcement, it was confirmed that "Stranger Things" star David Harbor would star in the film, while "The Descent" director Marshall would be at the helm.

It has also been reported that the upcoming reboot will feature a darker theme than the original movie, as it will follow Hellboy as he faces off against a medieval sorceress who seeks to annihilate the human race. The creators of the film have yet to announce who will play the female antagonist in the film.

"Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen" does not have a premiere date yet.