'Deadwood' Update: HBO Exec Offers New Details About Western Revival

It turns out that "Deadwood" movie is not yet dead. HBO programming president Casey Bloys was present during the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California earlier this week, and he has nothing but praises for the Western revival's script penned by David Milch.

Facebook/Deadwood The "Deadwood" revival movie could finally happen.

"I read the script, and the one thing that I was concerned about is that I wanted a script that would stand on its own — that if you were a 'Deadwood' fan, it would make you happy, and if you had never watched 'Deadwood,' you could still enjoy it," Bloys shared (via Entertainment Weekly). "And I'm happy to say that David totally delivered on that. I think it's a terrific script."

The HBO executive went on to explain that the next steps for the reboot involve staffing and fixing everyone's schedules. Getting the cast together is one of the hardest hurdles they first have to overcome before production for "Deadwood" can begin. Further details about what the new story might focus on have yet to be announced.

Deadline noted that preliminary talks to bring "Deadwood" back started in August 2015. Last year, Bloys revealed that Milch had been tapped to write the script.

Sources have confirmed to the media outlet that Milch already has a draft and that some of the cast members have already read it. For some time now, it has been rumored that the next "Deadwood" would center on the town burning and Al Swearengen (Ian McShane) escaping by barge.

"Deadwood" was a TV series on HBO that ran from 2004 to 2006, spanning three seasons. HBO previously announced plans to make two films to wrap up the franchise, but the project later died. Aside from McShane, some of the notable personalities on the show included Timothy Olyphant, Kim Dickens, Molly Parker and John Hawkes, among others.