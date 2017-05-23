Dealing With Stress: 3 Ways The Word Of God Helps Us Overcome Our Doubts And Fears

Faith in God is the best solution to our doubts and fears. Faith enabled the men and women of the Old Testament to do great things for the Lord, things we still read and talk about today (see Hebrews 11, for example). Through faith, great servants of God overcame terrible obstacles and lived victorious lives.

The great thing about faith is that it's not limited to the men and women of God in the Bible. We ourselves can possess a great faith that will dissolve our doubts and make our fears fade away. Such faith allows us to do great things for God just like Abraham, David, Joshua, Peter, and Paul did.

Would you want that kind of faith? Then let me tell you the secret: Faith is not a magical thing that grows simply because you imagine it. No. Faith is a simple thing that grows when we feed ourselves with the truth of the Word of God.

Romans 10:17 tells us that "faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God." We need to receive the message of the Word of God before our faith can grow. The more we receive the Word of God, the more our faith grows in Him.

But how does the Word of God work to help us overcome our doubts and fears? When our faith grows, do we automatically lose all doubt and fear? Here are some ways the Word of God helps us in that area.

1) It reminds you of God's promises

First, it reminds us of God's promises, by which we stand free and secure.

"But now, thus says the Lord who created you, O Jacob, and He who formed you, O Israel: Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; you are Mine." (Isaiah 43:1)

2) It instructs you to trust in the Lord always

Next, it teaches us to trust in the Lord who is always trustworthy and mighty. In fact, Christ has overcome the grave, and so in Him we have nothing to fear.

"The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul; He leads me in paths of righteousness for His name's sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me." (Psalm 23:1-4)

3) It bears proof of God's power and might

Lastly, the Word of God carries proof of God's power and might. In it are stories of men and women who overcame great obstacles, and so by seeing how God's hand worked on them we are encouraged to believe in Him as well.

"Jesus performed many other signs in the presence of His disciples, which are not written in this book. But these are written that you might believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that believing you may have life in His name" (John 20:30-31)