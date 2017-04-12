Deals With Gold News: Xbox Live Gold Players Get Big Discounts Until April 18

A wide array of Xbox 360 and Xbox One games are on sale exclusively for Xbox Live Gold subscribers until next week through Deals With Gold.

Subscribing to gaming platform services such as Xbox Live Gold comes with exclusive benefits and Deals With Gold is one of them. This month, the limited-time sale event will last until Monday, April 18.

This week, Deals With Gold coincide with Xbox's Spring Sale 2017. While the latter is open for all who have Xbox, Deals With Gold and the games listed under it are only accessible to Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

The titles offered through Deals With Gold that currently come with the biggest discounts on Xbox One include "BADLAND: Game of the Year Edition" with an 85 percent discount making it available for only $1.80 (from $11.99), followed by "Shadow Warrior" with an 80 percent price cut from the regular $29.99, bringing the price down to $6.

Meanwhile, the "Forza Motorsport 6: Porsche Expansion," "NOT A HERO: SUPER SNAZZY EDITION," and "The Escapists: The Walking Dead" are all getting 75 percent discounts, bringing down their prices to $5, $3.25 and $5 respectively.

Xbox 360 players get exciting discounts as well. "MX vs. ATV Reflex," "MX vs. ATV Alive," and "Red Faction: Armageddon" are all offered with a whopping 90 percent discount, which means that until April 18, these games will cost $2.99, $1.99, and $2.99 respectively.

With 85 percent discounts, Xbox 360 players can buy "Red Faction: Guerilla" and "Rio" for $2.99. "JUJU" and "Alan Wake" are both offered at 75 percent off their regular price tags so they can be purchased at $3.74 and $4.99 respectively.

For players who want to be a member of Xbox Live Gold to avail of exclusive offers such as Deals With Gold, they will have to sign up and pay $9.99 per month, $24.99 for three months, or $59.99 for an entire year's subscription.